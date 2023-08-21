'Beetle' beats 'Barbie' in North American theaters

It was a good news/bad news weekend for "Blue Beetle," the latest superhero film to hit North American theaters and the first built around a live-action Latino protagonist.

The DC Studios/Warner Bros. production topped the charts for the Friday-through-Sunday period and even dethroned "Barbie," that reigning queen of pinkness, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations said Sunday.

But its estimated take of $25.4 million was "the lowest DC superhero debut of this era" other than 2021's money-losing "Wonder Woman 1984."