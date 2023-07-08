Rain likely in Dhaka, other parts of country

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) has predicted light to moderate rain or thundershowers across the country including Dhaka in 24 hours commencing 9:00 am on Saturday, reports UNB.

“Light to moderate rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at most places over Rangpur, Mymensingh, Khulna and Sylhet divisions and at many places over Rajshahi, Dhaka, Barishal and Chattogram divisions with moderately heavy to heavy falls at places over the country,” it said.