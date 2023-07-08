Rain likely in Dhaka, other parts of country

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) has predicted light to moderate rain or thundershowers across the country including Dhaka in 24 hours commencing 9:00 am on Saturday, reports UNB.
“Light to moderate rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at most places over Rangpur, Mymensingh, Khulna and Sylhet divisions and at many places over Rajshahi, Dhaka, Barishal and Chattogram divisions with moderately heavy to heavy falls at places over the country,” it said.
The day temperature may rise slightly and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country.
Besides, the axis of monsoon trough runs through Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar,West Bengal to Assam across northern part of Bangladesh.
One of its associated troughs extends to North Bay.
Monsoon is fairly active over Bangladesh and moderate to strong over North Bay.