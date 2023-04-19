Heat wave to continue in Dhaka, rains likely in Mymensingh, Sylhet

Rain or thunder showers is likely at one or two places over Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions with hails at isolated places in 24 hours from 9:00am on Wednesday, said the Bangladesh Metrological Department.

However, the prevailing heat wave condition in different parts of the country is likely to continue, it said.

According to the bulletin, “Severe heat wave is sweeping over Dinajpur, Rajshshi, Pabna and Chuadanga districts and mild to moderate heat wave is lashing Dhaka and Barishal divisions and the rest part of Rajshahi and Khulna divisions and the districts of Panchagarh, Rangpur, Nilphamari, Moulvibazar, Rangamati and Bandarban and it may continue.”