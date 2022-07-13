Mild heatwave sweeps 12 districts

The highest temperature today (Wednesday) was recorded at 38.2 degrees Celsius in Rajshahi, while the minimum temperature was 25 degrees in Sitakunda and Rangamati.
However, a reprieve from the sweltering summer heat is on the way in parts of the country. The Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) has predicted showers in the eight divisions in the next 24 hours.
Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at a few places over Rangpur, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions and at one or two places over Dhaka, Mymensingh and Rajshahi divisions with moderately heavy falls at isolated places over the country, it said.
Day and night temperatures may remain nearly unchanged, the BMD added.