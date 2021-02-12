3 individuals, 3 organisations get National Environment Award-2020

Three individuals and three organisations have been selected for the National Environment Award-2020 for their outstanding contribution to the development of the country’s environment, reports BSS.
The decision to award the individuals and institutions was taken at a virtual meeting of the national committee on the award held to finalise the nomination for the National Environment Award-2020.
Valerie Ann Taylor, founder of Centre for Rehabilitation of the Paralysed (CRP), Savar, and Concord Readymix & Concrete Products Limited and Concord Pre-Stressed Concrete and Block Plant have been selected for the award in the environmental protection and pollution control category, a ministry press release said.
In addition, renowned climate change expert Saleemul Huq and the Environment and Social Development Organisation (ESDO) have been nominated for the award in the environmental education and publicity category.
Zahurul Karim and Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) have been selected for the award in environmental research and technology innovation category.
Chaired by environment, forests and climate change minister Md Shahab Uddin, the meeting was joined, among others, by deputy minister Begum Habibun Nahar, secretary Ziaul Hasan, additional secretary Md Moniruzzaman, Department of Environment director general AKM Rafique Ahammed and chief conservator of forests Amir Hossain Chowdhury.
Speaking on the occasion, Shahab Uddin said many people and organisations in the country are doing commendable work for the development of the country’s environment and biodiversity.
Most of the people cut down trees indiscriminately for the sake of temporary benefits, but people like Wahid Ali Sardar are working to remove nails from thousands of trees because of his passion to trees.
The minister further said the authorities concerned will consider increasing the amount of awards in the future aiming to encourage these people who have been working silently to protect environment.
Each person or institution awarded the National Environment Award will be given a crest and a cheque of Taka 50,000 and a certificate.