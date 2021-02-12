3 individuals, 3 organisations get National Environment Award-2020

Three individuals and three organisations have been selected for the National Environment Award-2020 for their outstanding contribution to the development of the country’s environment, reports BSS.

The decision to award the individuals and institutions was taken at a virtual meeting of the national committee on the award held to finalise the nomination for the National Environment Award-2020.

Valerie Ann Taylor, founder of Centre for Rehabilitation of the Paralysed (CRP), Savar, and Concord Readymix & Concrete Products Limited and Concord Pre-Stressed Concrete and Block Plant have been selected for the award in the environmental protection and pollution control category, a ministry press release said.