Dhaka becomes world's most polluted city again

Dhaka has once again topped the list of world cities with the worst air quality.

The capital's air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 221 at 09:04 am on Saturday. India’s Delhi and Ghana’s Accra occupied the next two spots, with AQI scores of 203 and 199, respectively, reports UNB.

An AQI between 101 and 200 is considered 'unhealthy', particularly for sensitive groups.

Similarly, an AQI between 201 and 300 is said to be 'poor', while a reading of 301 to 400 is considered 'hazardous', posing serious health risks to residents.