5b people to face inadequate access to water by 2050: UN report

Water shortages, already affecting billions of people around the world, are expected to worsen in the coming decades - linked to drought, pollution, rising sea levels and poor management - but an "invisible" solution may be hiding underground.

With water usage seen rising by 1 per cent each year over the next three decades, a UN report predicted on Monday that so-called groundwater will grow in importance as climate change and human exploitation shrink surface supplies like lakes and reservoirs.

Today, groundwater - which accounts for 99 per cent of the planet's freshwater supplies - is poorly understood and consequently undervalued, mismanaged and even abused, according to the UN World Water Development Report 2022.