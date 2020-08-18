6.5-magnitude earthquake rattles Philippines

A strong earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.5 shook Masbate province in the Philippines on Tuesday, the Philippine Institute of Seismology and Volcanology (Phivolcs) said.

No casualties and damage have been reported yet.

The institute said the quake, which struck at around 8am local time, hit at a depth of 1 km, about 5 km southwest of Cataingan town of Masbate province in the Bicol region, Xinhua reported.