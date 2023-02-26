War-weary Yemenis fell trees for fuel, cash

The sound of an electric saw rips through a lush mountain landscape in southern Yemen, where years of conflict and soaring prices have left people desperate for fuel and income.

"We started cutting trees and selling them because we have no other way of making a living," said Hussein Abdulqawi from a thinning forest on the outskirts of Taez.

He and other workers lugged freshly cut wood into the back of a van near the city, which is besieged by rebels but still under government control.

A more than eight-year-long war between Saudi-backed government forces and pro-Iran Huthi rebels has devastated Yemen, the poorest country on the Arabian Peninsula.

Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine a year ago, rises in global food and fuel prices have piled on further suffering.