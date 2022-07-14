Mild heat wave sweeping over parts of country

A mild heat wave is sweeping over different parts of the country including Dhaka, said Bangladesh Metrological Department (BMD), reports UNB.

"A mild heat wave is sweeping over Rajshahi and Sylhet divisions and Dhaka, Tangail, Rangpur, Dinajpur and Nilphamari districts and it may continue," it said.

Besides, light to moderate rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at a few places over Dhaka, Mymensingh, Rangpur, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet, divisions and at one or two places over Rajshahi division with moderately heavy falls at isolated places over the country.

Meanwhile, the well-marked low over Odisha and adjoining area weekend into a low pressure area and lies over the same area.

One of its associated troughs extends to Northeast Bay.