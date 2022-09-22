Light to moderate rain likely

“Light to moderate rain or thundershowers, accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at a few places over Rangpur, Mymensingh, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions and at one or two places over Rajshahi, Dhaka, Khulna and Barishal divisions with moderately heavy falls at isolated places over Rangpur, Mymensingh, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions of the country,” said a Met office bulletin issued Thursday morning.
Day and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country.
The highest temperature on Wednesday was recorded 35.65 degrees Celsius in Rajshahi, while today’s minimum temperature was 24.57 degrees Celsius jointly in Sandwip and Sylhet.
The highest rainfall in the last 24 hours was recorded 76mm in Sylhet.
The sun sets at 5:55 pm today and rises at 5:48 am tomorrow in the capital.