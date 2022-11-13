Dhaka’s air quality turns ‘very unhealthy’ this morning

Air pollution still remains one of the top-most challenges for Bangladesh and Dhaka has been ranked as the second most polluted city in the world with ‘very unhealthy’ air quality on Sunday morning, UNB reports.

Dhaka’s air quality index (AQI) score was 235 at 9am today.

An AQI between 201 and 300 is said to be ‘very unhealthy’, while a reading of 301 to 400 is considered ‘hazardous’, posing serious health risks to residents.