Adopt ‘immediate action plan’ to cut carbon emissions, PM urges developed countries

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday urged the developed countries to formulate an “immediate and ambitious action plan” to cut their carbon emissions to protect the planet from the adverse impact of climate change as she placed a four-point proposal at a high-level global climate summit.

While delivering her statement at the virtual “Leaders’ Summit on Climate”, convened by US President Joe Biden, the prime minister simultaneously called for “strong collective response” to address global crisis like the climate change and ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Sheikh Hasina joined the summit at the invitation of the Joe Biden. John Kerry, the US special presidential envoy for climate, handed over an invitation letter to the Bangladesh premier in Dhaka on April 9 to participate in the summit.

As many as 39 heads of state and government from across the world and the European Council president are expected to attend and deliver speech at the two-day virtual summit.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has reminded us that global crisis can only be addressed through strong collective response. As such, as a responsible member state of the Conference of the Parties (COP), and as the Chair of Climate Vulnerable Forum (CVF), I would like to make few suggestions,” the Bangladesh premier said while placing the four-point proposal.