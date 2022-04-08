Air pollution kills 240,000 annually in Bangladesh: WHO representative

Bardan Jung Rana said it is being estimated that due to climate change, an additional 250,000 people will die of malnutrition, malaria, diarrhoea and heat stress between 2030 and 2050.
He also said “Tobacco is responsible for killing 100,961 people per year in Bangladesh while the passive smoking claims the lives of 24,757 people yearly. The consumption of processed foods and cold drinks is on the rise. It is our ethical obligation to prevent such a rapid-growing crisis.”
“This crisis could lead to a bigger and even more permanent disaster than the Covid-19 pandemic. The time has come for governments, civil society, industry and the stakeholders to work together on climate change in protecting our health and the planet,” WHO representative added.
In his speech, health minister Zahid Maleque said “We are not keeping the world in good condition. The weather, air, water and soil are being spoiled. Life depends on the climate. The diseases like dengue and chikungunya have increased in Bangladesh.
“Although the capital city is experiencing extensive development, air pollution is very high. As a result, people are suffering from various diseases. Bangladesh itself is not responsible for the large share of pollution. The developed countries like America, Russia, China and India are the leading polluters,” the minister added.
The health minister said “Infectious diseases are on the rise. Non-communicable diseases such as cancer, diabetes and kidney related diseases are increasing. The environment is a big factor for everything. Due to the environment pollution, stress is increasing among the people. We are also stressed mentally”.
Health economic unit director general Shahadat Hossain Mahmud presented the keynote paper in the meeting.
The paper says, according to the Bloomberg report, Bangladesh has been ranked 29th in the world by attaining 64.9 score in managing the Covid-19 pandemic while India and Pakistan have been placed at 37 and 51 positions respectively.
Bangladesh is ahead of India in life expectancy index. The infant, child and maternal mortality rate have come down significantly in the country. The use of modern birth control methods has increased in great numbers, says the key note paper.
To solve the persisting problems in the health sector, Shahadat Hossain said “The health sector needs to be allocated a budget as per need. In addition, there is a lack of coordination in planning and implementation. There is gender inequality in healthcare. There are separate booths for men and women in all hospitals but no booth for transgender people. There should be an arrangement for them.”