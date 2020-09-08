Amazon animal rescue brings hope from blazes great and small

Xita, a tiny monkey with sad brown eyes, clutches her newborn tight. Both are fighting for their lives.

Vets at the Clinidog clinic in the Amazon city of Porto Velho believe the mother and baby were run over by a car as they fled fires raging across the world's largest rainforest.

"She arrived stressed, screaming and smeared with blood," said Carlos Henrique Tiburcio, the owner of the clinic, as he wrapped the pair in a small, white cloth.