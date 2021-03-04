Another Batagur Baska lays 23 eggs in Karamjal

Another Batagur Baska, a rare species of river turtle, laid 23 eggs at Wildlife Breeding Centre in Karamjal in the East Sundarbans on Wednesday, reports UNB.

On 28 February, a Batagur Baska laid 27 eggs at the same centre in Karamjal.

The forest department has kept the eggs in the incubator for safe hatching, said Azad Kabir, in-charge of the centre. The eggs are expected to hatch after 65-67 days.

Batagur Baska is one of the most critically endangered turtles in the world and can only be found in the wild in the mangroves of Bangladesh and India.