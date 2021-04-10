Another dead whale washes up on Cox's Bazar beach

Two dead whales have washed up on the same stretch of Bangladesh coastline in two days, officials said Saturday, raising suggestions that they were killed by sea pollution.

Officials said the second, much longer whale washed up on Himchhari Beach, outside the resort city of Cox's Bazar, at around 8:30 am (0230 GMT) Saturday, just a day after the carcass of another Bryde's whale was found two kilometres (1.25 miles) from the spot.