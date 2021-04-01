Apple’s 110 partners moving to 100pc renewable energy

Apple on 31 March announced that over 110 of its manufacturing partners globally are moving to 100 per cent renewable energy for their Apple production, with nearly eight gigawatts of planned clean energy set to come online.

Once completed, these commitments will avoid over 15 million tonnes of carbon dioxide annually — the equivalent of taking more than 3.4 million cars off the road each year, Indo-Asian News Service reports.

"We are firmly committed to helping our suppliers become carbon neutral by 2030 and are thrilled that companies who've joined us span industries and countries around the world, including Germany, China, the US, India, and France," said Lisa Jackson, Apple's vice president for Environment, Policy, and Social Initiatives.