Australia floods hit new areas as disaster worsens

Authorities warned the flooding disaster on Australia’s east coast is “far from over” as thousands more residents were put on evacuation alert Tuesday and volunteers rescued hundreds from rising floodwaters.

Torrential downpours have been lashing Australia’s southeast for days, causing rivers in Australia’s most populous state, New South Wales, to reach peaks not seen in decades.

A fresh deluge overnight into Tuesday has caused worsening conditions, as communities on Sydney’s northwest outskirts were poised to abandon their homes to the rising waters.

“As we advised yesterday about 18,000 people have been evacuated and regrettably we now have warnings for an additional 15,000 people that may need to be evacuated,” state premier Gladys Berejiklian said.

Just over 12 months ago the region was parched: suffering prolonged drought, water restrictions and unprecedented bushfires.

Emergency services have responded to more than 10,000 calls for help during the floods so far and carried out about 850 flood rescues.