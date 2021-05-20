Authority of canals around Dhaka city to be handed over to city corporations : Tajul

The local government, rural development and cooperatives minister M Tajul Islam on 19 May said authority of canals and water bodies inside and around Dhaka city should be given to two city corporations, reports BSS.

“The canals and water bodies under the housing and public works ministry, RAJUK and Water Development Board will be handed over to the Dhaka North City Corporation and Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC),” he said.

The minister said this at an inter-ministerial virtual meeting on conservation and maintenance of canals and natural water bodies in Dhaka metropolis to stop water logging alongside environmental balance in the city.