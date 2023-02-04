Toxic micro plastic in Dhaka air

Existence of toxic micro plastic has been found in the air of the capital city and it is entering the human body of Dhaka dwellers through their breath, researchers have said.

Physicians fear this toxic air is causing various diseases including cancer which will not be cured by medicines.

The experts have laid emphasis on controlling its source.

Dhaka University, the University of Houston in the US and Texas University in a joint study collected samples of air from 13 areas in Dhaka.

The areas are: Cantonment, Mohammadpur, Mirpur-13, Paschim Kazipara, Shantinagar, Arambagh, Dhaka University Curzon Hall and Fazlul Haque Hall, Khilket, Farmgate, Mohakhali, Mughda and Bashabo.

Besides, samples of air were also taken from Siddhirganj of Narayanganj and Tongi of Gazipur.

Dhaka University Chemistry Department 's Professor Abdus Salam led the study.