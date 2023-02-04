Toxic micro plastic in Dhaka air

Speaking to Prothom Alo on Friday, he said, "Whether you want or not, that harmful element is entering our bodies through our breath. The government has taken a plan to reduce the use of plastic and that does not return to nature. But there is no application of the plan. So pollution continues to grow."
According to global agencies including AirVisual, the air of Dhaka has been polluted mostly in the last two years. Dhaka's air was dangerous and disastrous throughout January 2023.
Plastic in blood from soil and water
Researchers in various studies in Bangladesh found micro plastic particles in the fish of rivers and seas, in water, soil and in tea.
In a study of the Netherlands in 2022, the element is also found in the blood of people. The researchers carried out the study taking blood samples from various parts of the world.
There was heated discussion over the floating particles in the air in China in the same year.
Earlier, in a study of the World Bank, it was said that the use of plastic in the cities of Bangladesh has increased threefold in the last one and half decades. About 23 kilograms of plastic is used per head annually in the capital and half of it goes to the soil and water. This causes dangerous pollution which threatens public health.
In the study led by Professor Abdus Salam, a special device was installed in the research areas during the collection of samples of air. Researchers collected dust that settled there from the wind and later the dust was examined in the laboratory. Moreover, pictures of the dust blowing in the wind were taken with special cameras. Micro plastic particles are mainly identified in these two ways.
Director of the environment department Ziaul Haque said, "Presence of micro plastic particles floating in the air is new information. We are taking steps for plastic manufacturing agencies to take responsibility to collect waste and dump it in a safe space."
How plastic particles spread
On 9 December, international magazine Ecology Informatics published a report on plastic pollution over the cities in South Asia. Around 10 million (1 crore) tonnes of plastic waste spread across the world in 2022. That waste, seriously harmful for the human body and the environment across the world, is increasing expeditiously. If it increases at such a pace, the amount would increase to 20 million in 2040.
According to the study, 25 per cent of total plastic waste is spreading in South Asian countries. 91 per cent of it spreads in India, Bangladesh and Pakistan. The total waste created in this region is 32.2 million tonnes and 12 per cent of it is plastic. Of the total plastic, 75 per cent is thrown in the soil and water. If things go in this way, the amount of plastic stands at 60 million tonnes annually. If the use of plastic is stopped now, even 5 billion tonnes of plastic will remain in the environment. A plastic particle lasts at least 400 years.
In the research it is said 47 per cent of deaths due to air pollution take place in Bangladesh, India and Pakistan.
In a recent research on five Chinese cities, around 1 to 2 million tonnes of plastic particles are spreading there, which enter the inhabitants there through breath. As a result, people suffer from various diseases including cancer and high blood pressure. But if China is compared with other South Asian countries, of the plastic used in China, 74 per cent is disposed in nature while this rate in South Asian countries is 87.
Danger of burning plastic and paper in winter
The Ohio State University in the USA and the Dhaka University chemistry department have carried out a study over the impact of burning plastic in the air of US and Bangladesh.
In the study, it is said that micro plastic spreads in the air of these countries due to burning plastic, polythene and paper for warmth in winter.
The study findings were published in the international science magazine SIS Environmental in September last year. In the study, it is feared micro plastic spreads in the air of Dhaka. In the study, samples of air from five areas in the US and six areas of Bangladesh are collected.
According to the research, a total of 2.40 billion tonnes of household waste are created in the world every year. 26 per cent of it is burnt near houses and 15 per cent are burnt in the designated places. Of this, 226.9 million tonnes of waste is created in the US and 26.7 million tonnes of waste is created in Bangladesh.
Of the waste created in Bangladesh, 60 per cent is burnt near houses, creating smoke, carbon monoxide, mercury, hydrochloric acid and polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons. This makes Dhaka's air toxic.
In the study, samples of air in Dhaka, coastal district Bhola, Lalitpur of Nepal, Lumbini and Kathmandu, US's Houston, Atlanta and Georgia were examined. The toxic gas was found in Dhaka city due to burning the highest amount of plastic.
When asked about the matter, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) respiratory medicine department professor Md Atiqur Rahman said if a plastic particle enters the body through breath, it first spreads in lungs and later in the blood.
It causes various lungs-related diseases, blood pressure and other ailments where medicine does not work. As a result, steps have to be taken so that plastic waste does not spread in nature, he added.
*This report, originally published in Prothom Alo print edition, has been rewritten in English by Rabiul Islam.