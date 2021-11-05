Bangladesh announces USD 37b budget to tackle climate change damages

In his speech at the event, Enamur said Bangladesh is widely considered as one of the most vulnerable countries to global climate change. He said 30.7 million people were displaced due to natural disasters in 2020 alone.
In 2017, Bangladesh was the sixth most disaster-stricken country among 135 countries that experienced displacement due to floods, he said.
The World Bank's Groundswell report also estimated that 19 million people of Bangladesh will migrate internally by 2050 due to slow onset climate change processes such as water scarcity, declining crop productivity and rising sea level.
The government of Bangladesh (GoB) recognises that displacement has grave implications for the rights and entitlements of the individuals and communities.
"I am confident that COP 26 will be able to develop a mechanism for institutionalising loss and damage," he said.
"I am also hopeful that this year's COP will be able to introduce concessional instruments in case of climate finance," he added.