Bangladesh bans fishing in Sundarbans for 3 months

The forest department has announced a three-month ban on tourism and fishing in the Sundarbans from 1 June, reports news agency UNB.

“These three months are the breeding season for most of the species of fish and hence the imposition of the ban in accordance with the Integrated Resources Management Plan (IRMP),” said Md Belayet Hossain, divisional forest officer (DFO-east) of the Sundarbans.