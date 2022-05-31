Bangladesh bans fishing in Sundarbans for 3 months

“The forest department has already stopped issuing entry permits to implement the ban, and vigil in the mangrove forest will also be increased,” he added.
Usually the ban remains in force from 1 July to 31 August. “But this year we are imposing the ban a month before in coordination with the Ministry of Fisheries,” the DFO said.
“This ban will help in the breeding and preservation of fish,” he added.
There are 210 species of whitefish, 24 species of shrimp, 14 species of crabs, 43 species of Mollusca and a species of lobster in the 6,017 sq km Bangladesh part of the Sundarbans.