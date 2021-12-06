Bangladesh braces for more rains

More rains expected to occur at places over Khulna, Barishal, Dhaka and Chattogram divisions during the next 24 hours from Monday morning as the depression in the Bay of Bengal weakened to a well-marked low, reports UNB.

The Met Office in a bulletin said moderately heavy to heavy rainfall, measuring from 22-43 mm to 44-88mm, are likely to occur during the 24-hour period.

The depression over northwest Bay and adjoining west-central Bay weakened into a well-marked low moving northeastward over adjoining West Bengal-Bangladesh coast at 9.00am on Monday.