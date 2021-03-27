Biden has invited Putin, Xi to virtual climate summit

President Joe Biden has invited his counterparts Xi Jinping of China and Russia's Vladimir Putin to a virtual climate summit he is hosting in April, the White House announced on Friday.

In all, 40 world leaders have been asked to attend the two-day meeting meant to mark Washington's return to the front lines of the fight against man-made climate change, after former president Donald Trump disengaged from the process.

"They know they're invited," Biden said of Xi and Putin. "But I haven't spoken to either one of them yet."

The start of the summit on April 22 coincides with Earth Day, and will come ahead of a major UN meeting on climate change scheduled for November in Glasgow, Scotland.