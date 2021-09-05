Birds, mammals evolve faster where land has risen most: Study

A new study has found that the rise and fall of Earth's land surface over the last three million years shaped the evolution of birds and mammals, with new species evolving at higher rates where the land has risen most.

The findings of the study were published in the journal 'Nature Ecology and Evolution'. Researchers at the University of Cambridge have combined reconstructions of the Earth's changing surface elevations over the past three million years with data on climate change over this timeframe, and with bird and mammal species' locations.

Their results revealed how species evolved into new ones as land elevation changed -- and disentangle the effects of elevation from the effects of climate.