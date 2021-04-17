Brazil needs $10b a year in aid for carbon neutrality by 2050: Minister

Brazil's environment minister, Ricardo Salles, told Reuters on Friday that Brazil would need to receive $10 billion annually in foreign aid in order to reach economy-wide net zero carbon emissions by 2050, instead of 2060 as currently planned.

Salles has regularly called for the international community to pick up part of the check for reducing Brazil's carbon emissions, which predominantly come from deforestation.

His call for $10 billion a year in aid comes as Brazil negotiates a separate potential deal with the United States to rally foreign funds to fight soaring deforestation in the Amazon rainforest. Salles said he does not expect a deal to be announced at next week's US Earth Day summit, but that talks with the United States would continue.

"There is not and was never the objective of negotiating some kind of deal to deliver on 22 April," Salles said in an interview.

Reuters reported on Thursday that a potential deal had reached an impasse, with Brazil demanding funding up front to increase efforts to fight deforestation while the United States demanded results before opening its purse strings.

"We understand their logic, but they need some understanding that Brazil already has a lot of results," Salles said.