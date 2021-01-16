Brazil soy firms commit to zero deforestation from 2020

Brazilian soy traders CJ Selecta, Caramuru and Imcopa have committed to zero deforestation in their respective supply chains, adding pressure on larger traders to accelerate environmental commitments.

Their pledge involves a ban on trading soy grown on land deforested after August 2020 in all of Brazil, going beyond a previous agreements among traders that only applied to the Amazon rainforest.

Patricia Sugui, CJ Selecta's sustainability manager, said the three are part of a group promoting soy sustainability, adding the move to eradicate deforestation from supply chains immediately "is an answer to demands of civil society." The three companies mostly supply Norway's salmon industry.