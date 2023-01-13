Bird watching at the Padma sanctuary

It is a Saturday winter morning and bird watchers just can't stay home. Migratory birds come in huge numbers the water bodies around Dhaka. You can spend the entire day watching the birds and return home in the evening. This is a place for family and friends. Children can learn a lot watching the birds and observing nature. It is a joyful and rewarding recreation.

I visited the Padma sanctuary on the last Saturday of November to watch birds. The roads was free and it took no time to reach the Fisheries Ghat at Mawa by car. I parked the car at a school ground and had a quick breakfast. In a five minute-walk, I got to see three varieties of migratory African Pied Wagtail. I rented a boat for three hours from the ghat.

The boat sped towards the Padma sanctuary. In the background was the Padma bridge which had a grand opening on 25 June. It had been projected that this would be a the window of tourism, but perhaps that died down soon. It is hardly feasible to attract people just by Padma Bridge alone.