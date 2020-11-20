Canada govt seeks carbon neutrality by 2050

The government of Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau on Thursday submitted draft legislation that it said would allow the country to be carbon neutral by 2050, but his opponents dismissed the initiative as “smoke and mirrors.”

“Net-zero emissions by 2050. It’s ambitious—but it’s possible, it’s necessary, and it’s exactly what we’re going to do,” Trudeau said on Twitter.

“Greenhouse gas emissions must be reduced if we want to reach this target,” he added separately to reporters.

But he admitted that nothing in the draft would prevent future governments from winding back his proposals.

In the end, “it will be up to Canadians to choose governments that are serious about the fight against climate change,” said Trudeau, who has made the environment a priority since taking office.