CCC opens 60 shelter centres in its coastal wards for cyclone Yaas

Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) has taken all kinds of preparation to reduce the loss of life and property in the coastal wards of the city if cyclone ‘Yaas’ hits the Bay of Bengal, reports BSS.

Abul Hashem, private secretary of the City Mayor told BSS that 60 shelter centres have been set up in the coastal wards of CCC.

Over 4,000 CPPs, sufficient Red Crescent volunteers have kept ready and medical teams have also been formed to face the cyclone Yaas, he added.

CCC Disaster Management Standing Committee chief councilor Zahurul Alam Jasim told BSS that they have completed all necessary preparations to reduce the loss of life and property in the coastal wards including Patenga, Halishahar and Kattli under the city corporation.