China vows crackdown on sand mining on Yangtze

China has launched a crackdown on illegal sand mining operations on the Yangtze river, which have made large parts of central China more vulnerable to drought.

Excessive sand mining on the Yangtze, which provides water for a third of the Chinese population, is believed to be responsible for the abnormally low levels of water during the winter drought season in recent years.

Sand mining in the river and its connecting lakes and tributaries has also affected shipping routes and made it harder for authorities to control summer floods.

According to a notice issued by the water, public security and transportation ministries on Monday, the "comprehensive rectification" of mining activities on the Yangtze will help authorities improve flood control and ensure water supplies.