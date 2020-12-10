China’s foreign coal push risks global climate goals

AFP .

China’s plan to fund dozens of foreign coal plants from Zimbabwe to Indonesia is set to produce more emissions than major developed nations, threatening global efforts to fight climate change, environmentalists have warned.

Under the Paris climate deal signed in 2015, China positioned itself as a leader on climate change, and in September president Xi Jinping pledged the country would become carbon neutral by 2060.

But Chinese state-owned firms are investing billions in coal power abroad, which are not counted in the domestic carbon neutral calculations, and which environmentalists say put at risk the Paris accord’s goal of keeping global warming to well below 2 degrees Celsius.

“New plants that would potentially be operating for many years beyond 2030 are fundamentally incompatible with global efforts to contain climate change,” said Christine Shearer, head of coal research at the Global Energy Monitor.