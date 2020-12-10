Climate change threatens London’s Karl Marx cemetery

Global warming is threatening London’s historic Highgate Cemetery, an overgrown oasis housing graves of notable figures from Karl Marx to pop star George Michael, its custodians say.

Concerned at rampant fungi, freak storms and shifting graves, the cemetery’s custodians are now seeking expert help to ensure its survival.

They have launched a competition for landscape designers to come up with a strategy to help the north London cemetery withstand the warming climate in the next decades.

“The plan has got to stretch out for the next 20-plus years and during that time global warming is going to continue,” said the chairman of the Friends of Highgate Cemetery, Martin Adeney.

The hillside cemetery has graves of famous figures including the novelist George Eliot and “The Hitchiker’s Guide to the Galaxy” author Douglas Adams.