Chile's distant paradise where scientists study climate change

Hidden inside pristine forests in Chile's deep south, known as the end of the world, lie potential early warning signs of climate change.

Puerto Williams on Navarino island, which is separated from the South American mainland by the Beagle Channel, is the world's southern-most town.

Far from the pollution that blights major urban and industrial centres, it is a paradise that provides unique conditions to study global warming.

"There is nowhere else like it," Ricardo Rozzi, director of the Cape Horn International Center for global change studies and bio-cultural conservation in Puerto Williams, told AFP.