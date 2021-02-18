Agri insurance could save Bangladesh's climate-affected farmers

Shefali Begum is a housewife of Thanahat union in Chilmari upazila of Kurigram. Every year when there is a flood, her family has to leave home and take shelter on the streets. Even during last year's floods, they had been living on the railway tracks for eight days. There was no tubewell and no toilet. Agricultural land has also been submerged in the floods.

Sufia Begum of Heliboard area of Thanahat union of Chilmari upazila of Kurigram took refuge with her family on the highlands of the area after their homes were inundated in the floods. Hundreds of families like them took refuge here in the floods. At that time there was a severe shortage of clean water and sanitation facilities. But beyond everything, the crops went under water.

Climate experts say that if agricultural insurance is popularised, farmers will get compensation from insurance even if they are affected by climate change. With this money they will be able to replant their crops and overcome the damage.