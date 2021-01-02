An important year for climate war

4. Coronavirus has changed everything

We used to think that our foundation is very strong until the outbreak of coronavirus. It seems the world can come to its demise in a way beyond our control. Beside this, the virus also dealt a huge blow on the economy, the worst since the Great Depression of the 1930s. Governments have taken up various incentive packages to compensate the wounds of the economy. The good news is that the path to investment has become much easier. Global interest rates are hovering around zero, even in the negative. The EU and Biden's new US administration are taking advantage of this. They have pledged trillions of dollars to keep the economy afloat and reduce carbon emissions. These measures will reduce the cost of renewable energy worldwide. They have also announced additional taxes on products from countries that emit too much carbon. As a result, those countries will be forced to act in a positive way.

5. Tendency towards eco-friendly business

There is always a constant pressure on businesses due to climate related issues. Along with this, they are considering the declining price of renewable energy. Many companies are trying to be environment-friendly. There are also many financial aspects behind this. In the coming days, oil and coal-fired power plants will become obsolete. So, there is no reason behind investing in such companies or oil well drilling which will greatly tarnish the image of a company due to environmental issues. Such logic is trending in the market. Tesla's share price has skyrocketed this year. It is now the most expensive car company in the world. On the other hand, the share prices of Exxon Company has hit rock bottom. They were the most expensive company in the world at one time. Exxon has dropped out of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ranks 30 largest corporations on the US stock exchange.

Overall, there is good reason to be optimistic about the efforts to tackle climate change. But it is too early to say that we have won the battle. Although many countries have ambitions, few have come up with realistic strategies to achieve their goals. In this situation, the biggest challenge of the Glasgow Conference is to get the countries to sign a resolution that will start on reducing carbon emissions on an immediate basis.