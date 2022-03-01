Australia tells tens of thousands to flee floods

Deadly floods spread down Australia’s east coast Tuesday, stranding residents on rooftops and bridges and prompting authorities to order tens of thousands of people to flee their homes.

Flood warnings were in effect for dozens of rivers across the states of Queensland and New South Wales, where a days-long “rain bomb” has dumped a metre (3.2 feet) of rain on some areas in a week.

Several waterways have already burst their banks or broken through levees, inundating towns and forcing residents to flee or seek safety on higher ground.