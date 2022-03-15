Australian court strikes down landmark climate ruling

An Australian court on Tuesday threw out a landmark legal ruling that the country’s environment minister had a duty to protect children from climate change.

Last year’s legal win by a group of high school children had been hailed by environmental groups as a potential legal weapon to fight fossil fuel projects.

But the federal court found in favour of an appeal by Environment Minister Sussan Ley, deciding she did not have to weigh the harm climate change would inflict on children when assessing the approval of new fossil fuel projects.