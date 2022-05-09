Author Amitav Ghosh lauds Bangladesh’s climate innovations

Celebrated author and climate change activist Amitav Ghosh has appreciated Bangladesh’s action to fight climate change challenges though he is worried for West Bengal.

“In fact, Bangladesh has become a global leader in disseminating information in creating climate change resilience programmes. There are so many innovations,” Ghosh told The Times of India during a brief trip to his home in south Kolkata on Sunday.

Bangladesh has successfully addressed climate change issues by disseminating information, sending out regular alerts and bulletins, he said.