Bangladesh, other climate-battered nations hunt elusive cash to adapt at UN talks

The southeast African island of Madagascar was hit by six tropical storms in the first four months of this year, killing more than 200 people and affecting nearly 600,000 across the country, while the south simultaneously suffered from drought.

“We are not doing well,” Jeremiah Fenitra of SAF-FJKM, a Malagasy development organisation, said at this week’s U.N. climate talks in Bonn, noting 80 per cent of the country’s population are farmers and thus highly exposed to climate change impacts.

“Humanitarian actions are insufficient to address the losses - additional support, especially finance, is needed,” she added.

From storms wrecking homes and crops in unprepared island communities to as many as 20 million people facing hunger in the Horn of Africa after four failed rainy seasons, the world’s poorest are suffering the fallout of a heating planet.

Yet they are still not receiving anything like the amount of financial help they need to protect them from a problem they did not cause, U.N. and government officials from those nations say.