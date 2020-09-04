Climate change protests resume in London

Climate change protests by environmental activists from the Extinction Rebellion group resumed for a second day in London.

The protesters on Wednesday returned to Parliament Square, while a demonstration was also planned outside Buckingham Palace, reports Xinhua news agency.

At least 10 people were carried away by police after the group refused to move from the roads around Parliament Square.

Protesters chanted and cheered as the officers took them away to nearby police vans.

The protests resumed a day after at least 160 people were arrested when thousands of campaigners have descended on Parliament Square, blocking roads and bringing traffic to a standstill, Scotland Yard said.