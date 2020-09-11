Climate crisis could displace 1.2b people by 2050: Report

The global climate crisis could see more than a billion people displaced from their homes in the next 30 years, as ecological disasters drive mass migrations and greater armed conflict, a new report has revealed.

According to the report, The Institute for Economics and Peace (IEP), 19 countries facing the highest number of threats, including water and food shortages and greater exposure to natural disasters, are also among the world’s 40 least peaceful countries, which includes, Syria, Iraq, Chad, India and Pakistan.

The Ecological Threat Register analyses risk from population growth, water stress, food insecurity, droughts, floods, cyclones, rising temperatures and sea levels.