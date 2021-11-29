Climate 'overwhelming' driver of Australian bushfires: Study

The experts studied a range of fire risk factors -- from the amount of dead vegetation on the ground to moisture, weather and ignition conditions -- to see what could be driving catastrophic blazes.

"While all eight drivers of fire activity played varying roles in influencing forest fires, climate was the overwhelming factor driving fire activity," said CSIRO chief climate research scientist Pep Canadell.

The findings were published in the latest issue of scientific journal Nature on 26 November.