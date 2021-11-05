CO2 rebound as climate summit sees emissions pledges

Global CO2 emissions are set to rebound to pre-pandemic levels next year, according to an assessment published on Thursday as countries signed up to fossil-fuel cutting pledges criticised as too vague by campaigners.

The grim emissions assessment was billed as a “reality check” for nations gathered at the COP26 summit in Glasgow, seen as a last chance to halt catastrophic climate change.

Moderate progress this week was checked by the release of the Global Carbon Project’s annual report, which showed that emissions from gas and coal will rise in 2021 by more than they dropped during the pandemic.

It suggested CO2 emissions could eclipse the 40-billion-tonne record set in 2019, which some have predicted—and many hoped—would be a peak.