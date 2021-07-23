Deadly summer of extreme weather

Climate scientists have long warned of severe impacts on the near horizon, and the 21st century has seen more than a few natural disasters made worse or more likely by global warming.

But a cascade of deadly extreme weather this summer could make 2021 the year when climate predictions became a reality that can no longer be ignored.

Ahead of next week's IPCC meeting, here's a recap, from Death Valley-like temperatures in Canada to rain-filled subway cars in central China with parents lifting their children above the waterline.