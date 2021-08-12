Despite fighting climate change, US calls on OPEC to pump more oil

US president Joe Biden's administration on Wednesday urged OPEC and its allies to boost oil output to tackle rising gasoline prices.

The request reflects the White House's willingness to engage major world oil producers for more supply to help industry and consumers, even as it seeks the mantle of global leadership in the fight against climate change and discourages drilling at home.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, known as OPEC+, had implemented a record output cut of 10 million barrels per day, about 10 per cent of world demand, as global energy demand slumped during the pandemic. But it has gradually raised output since, with the cut eased to about 5.8 million bpd as of July.