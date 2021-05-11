EU countries want emissions targets to stay linked to wealth: Document

European Union countries will ask the European Commission to keep national emissions targets linked to their levels of wealth as it crafts plans to overhaul EU climate policies, according to a draft document.

The 27 EU government leaders will hold a summit on 24-25 May to discuss how they plan to meet the EU's new 2030 climate goal - a cut in net emissions of at least 55 per cent from 1990 levels.

The summit will give a steer to the European Commission, which in July will propose a huge package of climate policies to deliver the target, including carbon market reforms and more ambitious renewable energy objectives.