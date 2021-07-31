EU delegation to Bangladesh starts Climate Adaptation Campaign

Following the publication of the EU Adaptation Strategy, the European Union delegation to Bangladesh on 1 August started the Climate Adaptation Campaign on Facebook and Instagram.

The campaign will continue until the end of the month, says a press release.

As part of the European Green Deal, the European Commission published a new and ambitious adaptation strategy on 24 February. The strategy will make the European Union not only a climate-neutral, but also a climate-resilient society by 2050. The strategy pursues four interlinked objectives: to make adaptation smarter, more systemic and faster, and to step up international action.