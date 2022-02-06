Extreme heat is the new normal for oceans: Study

Researchers conducted the study by mapping 150 years of sea surface temperatures to determine a fixed historical benchmark for marine heat extremes. The scientists then looked at how often and how much of the ocean surpassed this point.

The first year in which more than half of the ocean experienced heat extremes was 2014. The trend continued in subsequent years, reaching 57 per cent of the ocean in 2019, the last year measured in the study. Using this benchmark, just two per cent of the ocean surface was experiencing extremely warm temperatures at the end of the 19th century.

“Climate change is not a future event,” said Kyle Van Houtan, who headed the research team during his tenure as chief scientist for the aquarium.

“The reality is that it’s been affecting us for a while. Our research shows that for the last seven years more than half of the ocean has experienced extreme heat,” Houtan added.